Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John Fredrich Mueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard John Fredrich Mueller Obituary
Richard John Fredrich Mueller, 93, peacefully passed away on April 10, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. Richard was born on September 23, 1926 in Danzig, Germany to Fredrich Heinrich Wilhelm Mueller and Katharina Lina Gertrude Kossin. He is now happily reunited with his wife, Hannelore of 58 years who pre-deceased him nine years ago.
Richard is also preceded by his parents, Wilhelm and Katharina, his brothers Rudi and Heino, their spouses, and a granddaughter, Jessica. He is survived by his children, Michael (Ila) Mueller, Patricia (Frank) Collins, Gordon (Yvonne) Mueller, Nancy (Thomas) Nelson, and John (Vickie) Mueller, twenty-four grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
On Friday, April 17, 2020 his family gathered for an intimate graveside service. A memorial service will be planned when we can again join together to hug, laugh, cry, and rejoice in Richard's well-lived life. For a complete obituary, please visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Russon Brothers - Bountiful
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -