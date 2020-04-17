|
|
Richard John Fredrich Mueller, 93, peacefully passed away on April 10, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. Richard was born on September 23, 1926 in Danzig, Germany to Fredrich Heinrich Wilhelm Mueller and Katharina Lina Gertrude Kossin. He is now happily reunited with his wife, Hannelore of 58 years who pre-deceased him nine years ago.
Richard is also preceded by his parents, Wilhelm and Katharina, his brothers Rudi and Heino, their spouses, and a granddaughter, Jessica. He is survived by his children, Michael (Ila) Mueller, Patricia (Frank) Collins, Gordon (Yvonne) Mueller, Nancy (Thomas) Nelson, and John (Vickie) Mueller, twenty-four grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
On Friday, April 17, 2020 his family gathered for an intimate graveside service. A memorial service will be planned when we can again join together to hug, laugh, cry, and rejoice in Richard's well-lived life. For a complete obituary, please visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020