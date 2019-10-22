|
|
Richard John Lewis
1932 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Our dear husband, father and grandpa passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 after struggling several years with health issues.
He was born at home in Bountiful, Utah, to Reg and Lorene Lewis on December 23, 1932. He was raised living with 3 generations in the same tiny household with parents, sister and grandparents. He met and married his high school sweetheart Connie Stevenson in the Salt Lake temple.
He served 2 years in the United States Army and returned to Utah where he attended the University of Utah on a football scholarship. He earned his bachelors and master's degrees in Education Administration. He was a career educator with the Davis School District, teacher, coach and administrator. He felt most rewarded when called "teacher" or "coach".
He worked alongside his father and grandfather and other family members tending to gardens and a big peach orchard, growing the biggest and best peaches ever!
Mom and Dad raised 5 children who have all been blessed to live close by and benefit from their stalwart examples of faith and compassion.
He was faithful and diligent in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in numerous positions, including bishop, as well as serving his neighborhood and community.
He was an active person and enjoyed many sports; football, tennis (until age 80) softball, basketball, golf, hunting, and fishing with friends Darell and Richard. He was loyal to his Utah Utes, but would also cheer for BYU. He will be remembered most for his kindness, compassionate service and quiet humor.
He is survived by his wife, Connie and children; Melanie Knighton, Delinda (Mark) Hansing, Mitchell, Monica and Michelle, his sister Dixie Errett (Tom) plus 5 grandkids and 7 great grand children who were all very special to him. We love you Dad!
Our heartfelt thanks to the Bountiful Legacy House Assisted Living staff, especially our caregivers from the Cottage, who provided such loving service to Dad. Also, we express our appreciation to Inspiration Homehealth & Hospice for their kind, competent care.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at the Russon Brothers Morturary, 295 North Main in Bountiful. A viewing will also be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 9:45am to 10:45am at the Bountiful 58th ward building on 200 West and 200 North. The funeral will follow at 11:00am. Available online at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019