Richard "Dick"
K. Thomas
1926 -2019
Born August 16th, 1926 in Rexburg Idaho, to Richard K Thomas and Grace Thomas, passed away August 28, 2019, he was 93. He enjoyed the outdoors, any chance to go camping or spend a day somewhere in the mountains. He attended West High School where he and many others volunteered to join the military during WWII. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy, during which he survived his ship being sunk in a battle at sea. He also loved to travel. He and his wife Else went on numerous trips to various places around the world. He was a Mason and enjoyed activities with the Shrine as well. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Else" Thomas, many children, grand, great grand and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by two of his eight sisters, Barbra Stanley and Shirley Nelson. We will cherish his memory and our times together and love him always. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations are made to the in SLC.
Services will be held at Larkin Mortuary 260 E South Temple, SLC on Friday September 6th, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may gather at 12:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery following the service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019