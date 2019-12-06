|
|
Richard Kelly Olsen
1954 ~ 2019
Richard Kelly Olsen passed away on November 28, 2019. He has lived in West Jordan for the remainder of his life. He liked golf and bowling. He worked for Firestone Tire until retirement.
He is preceded in death by father and younger brother. He is survived by his mother Corrlene Olsen and 2 brothers Gerald Larsen and Larry Olsen.
A viewing will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. A graveside service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Sandy City Cemetery, 9000 S. 700 E. Sandy, UT. www.broomheafuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019