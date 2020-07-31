1/1
Dr. Richard King Mower
1954 - 2020
1954 ~ 2020
Dr. Richard King Mower, 65, passed away on July 23, 2020 after a long battle with Leukemia. King was born on December 24, 1954 in Salt Lake City to Cleston Max and LaRue Vance Mower. King graduated from Bountiful High and went on to earn a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Utah. He had an immense love for his family, his children, and grandchildren. King is preceded in death by his father, his mother, and his siblings Joan, Kerry, and Kirk. He is survived by his husband, Benjamen Mower, his two sons King (Lindsey), Bryan (Alex), and daughter Mikell (Meagan). He is also survived by six of his siblings Sharon, Pat, Marlene, Scott (Kathy), Clark (Sandy), and Janean (Larry).
An open house celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To RSVP and for details please email rkmower@yahoo.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2020
On July 23rd, 2020 the world lost it's kindest man.

Upon receiving some unpleasant news about the future of my medical status, it was suggested that I find a proffessional to consult with. I found Richard King Mower. He changed my life.

He took me on as a patient and pulled me through the ups and downs of tumultuous deaths of friends and family members. I would present myself as a smattering culmination of loose pieces and he would talk me through everything and I would a leave a whole person again. He taught me how to think and analyze situations and how to make sense of the senseless. We talked about his many travels with his beloved Ben and what he had learned about different cultures. I loved it when I could get him to talk.

As predicted, my health began to deteriorate and he noticed I was having a hard time. He contacted his very favorite daughter who agreed to assist me with ordinary tasks I could not handle. Mikell saved my daughter and me when I was unable to take care of daily responsibilities. Tried to adopt her.

Years went by and I saw him once a week with issues that now seem so miniscule. It seemed that he could fix anything. Every time I was in a bind, he would solve the problem. He even introduced me to his sister, Sharon when I lost my eyesight and needed to get my daughter to work. For Sharon, I will always be grateful. She made sure my daughter never missed anything and became a close friend to me.

King was always there for me, as he probably was for a high percentage of Bountiful. He was just so full of love and compassion I am sure all of his patients felt the same sense of caring and security.

He finally offered to come to my house for our meetings. And he did. Anything he noticed that might need attention, he just fixed. Light bulbs, door locks, leaky fixtures, he even deciphered my computer and phone. He didn't need to do any of these things he just liked to help people .

I proudly progressed from a patient to a close friend. We shared a very deep respect and admiration for Eeyore.

I know I am not alone in saying that King left a giant hole in all those who loved him. He will be missed forever.

The world lost an incredible, loving, caring man. I'm feeling blessed for the time I was able to spend with him. He will always hold a huge place in my heart.

Shaun Howell
Friend
July 29, 2020
King was a wonderful therapist and a very kind man. I will forever be grateful to have found him in my time of need!!!

My deepest sympathies to King’s family, may you be blessed with Comfort and Peace at this difficult time!!!
Cindy Heller
