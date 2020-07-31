On July 23rd, 2020 the world lost it's kindest man.



Upon receiving some unpleasant news about the future of my medical status, it was suggested that I find a proffessional to consult with. I found Richard King Mower. He changed my life.



He took me on as a patient and pulled me through the ups and downs of tumultuous deaths of friends and family members. I would present myself as a smattering culmination of loose pieces and he would talk me through everything and I would a leave a whole person again. He taught me how to think and analyze situations and how to make sense of the senseless. We talked about his many travels with his beloved Ben and what he had learned about different cultures. I loved it when I could get him to talk.



As predicted, my health began to deteriorate and he noticed I was having a hard time. He contacted his very favorite daughter who agreed to assist me with ordinary tasks I could not handle. Mikell saved my daughter and me when I was unable to take care of daily responsibilities. Tried to adopt her.



Years went by and I saw him once a week with issues that now seem so miniscule. It seemed that he could fix anything. Every time I was in a bind, he would solve the problem. He even introduced me to his sister, Sharon when I lost my eyesight and needed to get my daughter to work. For Sharon, I will always be grateful. She made sure my daughter never missed anything and became a close friend to me.



King was always there for me, as he probably was for a high percentage of Bountiful. He was just so full of love and compassion I am sure all of his patients felt the same sense of caring and security.



He finally offered to come to my house for our meetings. And he did. Anything he noticed that might need attention, he just fixed. Light bulbs, door locks, leaky fixtures, he even deciphered my computer and phone. He didn't need to do any of these things he just liked to help people .



I proudly progressed from a patient to a close friend. We shared a very deep respect and admiration for Eeyore.



I know I am not alone in saying that King left a giant hole in all those who loved him. He will be missed forever.



The world lost an incredible, loving, caring man. I'm feeling blessed for the time I was able to spend with him. He will always hold a huge place in my heart.



Shaun Howell

Shaun Howell

Friend