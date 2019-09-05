Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Springhill Suites
11280 South River Heights Drive
South Jordan, UT
Richard L. Graves


1959 - 2019
Richard L. Graves Obituary
Richard L. Graves
1959~2019
Richard L. Graves (60) passed away on August 31st, 2019 at his home in South Jordan, Utah surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He is the husband of Mary Romero Graves and they shared 42 years of marriage together.
Born in Nuremberg, Germany in March 1959. He was the son of Edward Lamar Graves and Delia Snow Graves Parker.
The memorial service will be held on Sunday September 8th, 2019 any time between 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Springhill Suites 11280 South River Heights Drive, South Jordan UT 84095.
Please send condolences to www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
