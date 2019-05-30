Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain View Memorial
3115 East 7800 South
View Map
Richard "Rick" Lambros


Richard "Rick" Lambros Obituary
Richard "Rick" Lambros
1949 ~ 2019
Our caring father and grandfather, Rick, quietly passed away May 27, 2019. Rick was born February 1, 1949 to his loving parents Thomas Pete and Delores Dalton Lambros. He married Andrea (Andy) Bullock on April 9, 1970. In 2013, she preceded his in death lighting the pathway for his journey.
Rick was a contractor/finisher for 43 years. A hardworking, dedicated man who had a passion for construction and working with his hands. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, working on cars and spending time with his family and loved ones Especially his animals and grandchildren. Rick and Andy had a true love for animals. He was also an excellent cook and was known for making a mean chile verde among other amazing dishes.
He is survived by his brother, Samuel (Uncle Sam); three children, Rich (Shanon), Rob (Andrea) and D'Monica; four loving grandchildren (soon to be five), Josh, Zach, Kaylee and Cayden; his great grandchild, Jackson, (soon to be two great grandchildren). Preceded in death his parents, wife and 11 siblings. He was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to brain cancer research.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale. A graveside will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial, 3115 East 7800 South.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 30, 2019
