Richard Lee Hailes
1945 ~ 2019
Our beloved Dick (Richard) after years of devoted military service, love for his friends, family, and country, has passed away at age 73 on March 11, 2019 in Grayland, WA. Born in Salt Lake City on July 03, 1945, he was the son of Richard and Della Urry, later adopted by W.W. (Rick) and Elda Hailes.
Richard was a proud U. S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. Richard married the love of his life, Halyna Hailes, B.S., R.N., August 21, 2002. He enjoyed fishing and spent many years deep sea shrimping. Richard loved the outdoors, diamond willow wood carving, dogs and helping others.
Richard was a giver who loved spoiling people on birthdays, special occasions and holidays. His kindness, love and dedication will remain forever in our hearts.
Richard is survived by son Alexander Hailes-Yanulakis; daughter Heather (Willie) Burton; granddaughters Alexxana and Akajah Burton; siblings Judy, Mark and Robert; beloved nephew and nieces; and grand-dog Adonis.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, where a viewing will precede services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019