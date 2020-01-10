|
Richard Lee Olsen
Oct 21, 1946 ~ Dec 31, 2019
Richard Lee Olsen, born Oct 21, 1946 in Boise, ID, passed away at his home in Independence, MO on Dec 31, 2019, with his wife, Mickie, by his side. He attended Madison High School in Rexburg, ID, graduated 1965 from Davis High School, Kaysville, UT. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand, and married Mickie Morrill in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on September 13, 1968. He received a B.A. in Agronomy from Utah State in 1975, and retired from the USDA in 2012. In 2004 Richard was diagnosed with Multiple-Myeloma. He loved serving the Lord as Ward and Stake Mission Leader, on the High Council, as Bishop, Primary and Sunday School teacher. He was serving as Gospel Doctrine teacher and in the Kansas City Temple at the time of his death. He served as He was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Anna Olsen, sister Marilyn Reed, grandson Seth Olsen. He is survived by his wife Mickie, 51 years, children Korynn (Bryan) Pace, Spencer (Roxann) Olsen, Danny (Sharel) Olsen, Merilee (Mark) Ransom, Sterling (Megan) Olsen, brother Rodney (Annette) Olsen, sister LeAnn (Richard) Bushnell, and 25 grandchildren.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020