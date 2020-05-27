|
|
Richard Lee Vance
1938 - 2020
Richard Lee Vance passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born December 29, 1938 in Moroni, Utah to Rex L. and Ruth Christensen Vance. The family moved to Murray, Utah in 1941. Richard grew up in Murray and graduated from Murray High School in 1957.
He met the love of his life, Beth Simmons, in high school and they were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on October 13, 1958. They had three daughters, Kelly Rae Vance Hocking (deceased), Suzanne Vance and Shauna Lee Vance Blue (deceased). They were blessed with five wonderful grandchildren whom they dearly loved: Dustin (Meaghan) Hansen, Richard (Brooke) Hansen, Lindsey Anderson, Ashley (Arthur) Burton and Jon Preston Lieberman. Five beautiful great-grandchildren were also added to the family. They were fortunate enough to have a Brazilian Exchange Student, Paulo Flosi, joined their family in 1980-1981 who attended Murray High School his senior year along with daughter, Shauna. He became the son they never had and they have kept in touch all of these years.
Richard attended the University of Utah. He and Beth became great "Ute" fans. He completed the Executive Development Program from the University of Utah's MBA Program. He spent 38 years in the lawn and garden business for several companies, starting in sales, before joining Porter Walton Company (now Central Garden and Pet Supply) where he spent 32 years, first in sales, Sales Manager, General Manager, and finally retiring as Regional Vice President. He made many great friends in that industry from his fellow employees to customers and vendors.
Richard and Beth built eight new homes during their marriage. All were beautifully decorated by Beth and landscaped by Richard. He always said that when Beth said it was time to paint, he decided it was time to build a new home.
They enjoyed traveling and spent time learning the history of the places they visited. They were able to take their children and grandchildren to Hawaii several times, a cruise and many summer days spent at Lake Powell and Jackson Hole. He and Beth shared great experiences with the family.
Richard and Beth moved to St. George in 2004 and thoroughly enjoyed their home and friends in the area. Richard worked and volunteered at the Ledges Golf Course for over ten years and made many new friends and golfing buddies. He moved to Draper in 2016 after Beth's passing.
Richard was kind, caring and generous to his loved ones. He will be greatly missed but we take comfort in knowing he has been reunited with Beth for all eternity.
Richard is survived by his daughter Suzanne, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Gary (Judy) Vance. Preceded in death by his wife Beth, parents and daughters, Kelly and Shauna.
We would like to give a special thank you to Briget, Suzie and Ruth with Intermountain Healthcare Hospice for the kind and loving care they provided.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Murray City Cemetery, 5460 S. Vine Street, Murray, Utah on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 am. We kindly ask those attending to observe social distancing. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020