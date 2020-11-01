1/1
Richard Lee Winegar
1955 - 2020
Richard Lee Winegar was born July 6, 1955 in Ellensburg, WA to Donald Lee and Mary Ellen Moulding Winegar. He passed away surrounded by his family, from Glioblastoma (brain cancer) on Oct 30, 2020. He married Tamra Lynne Bryan in 1977 in SLC, UT.
A visitation will be held Tues, Nov 3, 2020 at the "Old Rock Church", 140 S Main, Centerfield, UT from 6-7:30 pm. A viewing will be held Wed, Nov 4, 2020 from 11-Noon at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E Bengal Blvd (7600 South), SLC, Utah. A graveside service following COVID guidelines will be held at 1 pm at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 E Bengal Blvd., SLC, UT.
Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Old Rock Church
NOV
4
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
NOV
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mountain View Memorial Estates
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
