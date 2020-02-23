|
Unexpectedly passed away the morning of August 12, 2019, of a heart attack. Born October 7, 1954, in Youngstown, OH to Martin and Lois Lepley.
He graduated from Chaney High School in Youngstown Ohio. In his 20's he moved to Jackson, WY to live on a 21-acre ranch. Cohabitating with new and soon to be life long friends. Eventually, he decided to settle down get married and have a daughter. Struggling with substance abuse his marriage ended, but he did his best to support his daughter in her endeavors. Rick was known for his quick wit, work ethic, and the ability to make a room laugh. He was the type of person who would go out of their way to help someone. He is survived by his daughter Katie Lepley, sister Nancy O'Hara and the O'Hara family, his ex-wife Joan Lepley, the Kelly family, and his grand puppy Charlie. There will be a celebration of life scheduled in the Summer of 2020.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020