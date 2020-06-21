Richard Louis Evans
1935 - 2020
Richard L. Evans, Jr.
Jan. 26, 1935 - Jun. 12, 2020
Richard Louis Evans, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020 after enduring the effects of liver cancer for the past four months. He was surrounded by most of his posterity including his nine children, and his eternal companion and best friend, Tamara Ashby Evans, as he passed from this life. He remained a powerful example of faith, courage and kindness to the very end.
Rick was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on January 26, 1935, the oldest of the four sons of Richard L. Evans and Alice Thornley Evans. He is survived by his three brothers, his nine children and his wife.
A viewing will be held on Monday, July 6th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT. A private graveside service will be held at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. To view his full obituary, please visit LarkinMortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 21 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
