I will forever miss your jokes dad. How we always scared you when we came in to tell you dinner was ready, how we would get upset because you always wanted to “toot” in the kitchen. I will always cherish how you loved to give to others, even when you didn’t have it to give. But most of all, I will remember how hard you fought! Thank you for fighting so hard, so long! I know you were tired. I love you dad. I will always be your princess!

Michelle Tanner

Daughter