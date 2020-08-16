1/1
Richard Lynn Gates Sr.
Richard Lynn
Gates Sr.
In Loving Memory
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Richard Gates Sr. while surrounded by his family on July 29, 2020. Richard was struggling with pulmonary fibrosis and fought a good fight, but the Lord was ready to have him home.
Richard was always loving and selfless. He would always put others first, did not like to be a burden and was forever joking which he kept doing until minutes before saying his final goodbyes. Richard was born in Salt Lake City, but was currently living in San Antonio with his daughter Michelle and her family.
Richard was one of 13 children born to his loving mother, Ione, who precedes him in death. He also will join in Heaven his siblings: Rodney, Dennis, Robert, Roger and Nancy. Leaving behind his sisters: Beth and Christine and brothers: Kenneth, Eddie, Ernie and Michael along with their families.
Richard leaves behind his proud children Richard Jr., Michelle (Robert) and Nicholas. He was the proud grandfather to Tyler, Devin, Elisa, Robby, Michael, Johanna and Jordyn and his great grandson, Sawyer. Richard will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and everybody that knew him.
Richard proudly served in the Vietnam war and he was very proud to serve his fellow Veterans by cooking his ever world famous italian omelets every Sunday morning at the VFW in Salt Lake City for many years.
In honor of Richard, we ask that if you wish to give, please Text PFFTribute to 71777 or go to https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/RichardGates The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is a trusted resource for the Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF) community by raising awareness, providing disease education & funding research.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
Miss you brother was so glad to have you visit in February I love you
Christine
Sister
August 15, 2020
I will forever miss your jokes dad. How we always scared you when we came in to tell you dinner was ready, how we would get upset because you always wanted to “toot” in the kitchen. I will always cherish how you loved to give to others, even when you didn’t have it to give. But most of all, I will remember how hard you fought! Thank you for fighting so hard, so long! I know you were tired. I love you dad. I will always be your princess!
Michelle Tanner
Daughter
