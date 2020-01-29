|
Richard M Godfrey
1938~2020
The world got a little brighter on April 26th, 1938, when Wayne and Betty Godfrey welcomed their first child, Richard M Godfrey into their family.
Dick was raised in Murray, Utah where he was influenced by extended family and taught the value and necessity of hard work. With that ethic he owned his first car, a 1952 Ford convertible, was a state champion wrestler for Olympus High School, and later accepted into the Engineering School at the University of Utah where he also wrestled. His best achievement was the love of his life, Diane Davis.
They wed on February 11th, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple.
In 1962 Dick was recruited by Pan Am to attend the Brevard School of Engineering in Coco Beach, Florida and worked at Cape Canaveral on the Minuteman Missile Project.
In 1964 Dick and Diane came back to Utah, where Dick help start Bonneville Drag Strip, and in order to sustain his family, in 1965 he established Godfrey Trucking.
Dick was tenacious in his vision. His kindness and generous nature made anyone he met a friend.
When not race season, weekends were spent with his family and good friends riding motorcycles in the west desert, water skiing at Lake Powell, and enjoying the mountains of Utah.
Dick's legacy is his wife Diane, his three children, Traci (Derek), Scott (Stacie) and Gregg (Chelsea), his twelve Grandkids, and nine Great Grands. His sister Erma (Bill), brother Earl (Louise) many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends made his life full. Celebrating his return to heaven are his parents, his brother Kenny, and many loved ones.
Children's children are the crown of old men; the glory of children are their fathers. Proverbs 17:6
Many thanks to the incredible staff at the Draper Beehive House and Summit Hospice Care.
Services celebrating Dick's life will be: viewing Friday 31. January 2020, 6-8pm at the Wasatch Stake Center: 8170 S. Short Hills Dr., Cottonwood Heights, Utah
Funeral Services at the church: Saturday 1. February: viewing prior 10:30am-12:15pm and formal service at 12:30pm.
Interment at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary 3115 E. 7800 S., Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
Cheers to the Big R!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020