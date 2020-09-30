1945 ~ 2020

Our wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and uncle Richard (Rick) M. Wenger passed away September 26, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. He passed peacefully with his sweetheart, Rolayne at his side.

Rick was born in Salt Lake City on September 14, 1945 to Lester and Lois Shingleton Wenger. He grew up in Rose Park; graduated from West High and attended the University of Utah. Married Rolayne Richardson in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1968. Moved to Las Vegas in 1974 where they raised their five children.

Rick was a strong manager in the business community and served actively in the LDS Church. He served as Bishop, Counselor in the Las Vegas East Stake President, Executive Secretary to three Area Seventies and was the Area Welfare Specialist. He earned the Silver Beaver award in the Scouting Program. He spent 17 years helping the young women at Girls Camp. He had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. We will miss his sense of humor and his devotion to family.

Rick is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rolayne; his five children Boyde (Fiona), DeEtte Young (Allen), Royden (Heidi), Katrina Sanchez (Steve) and Leigh (Angel). Also survived by brother, Craig; sister, Charlene; nephew, Nathan and lots of cousins.

Private family services to be held in Las Vegas.



