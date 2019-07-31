|
In Loving Memory
A loving husband, son, father, and grandfather, Dick passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 at the age of 90 in the company of his family. He was born in American Fork, the only child of Marion and Myrtle Mercer. Dick was a proud graduate of the University of Utah. He joined Beta Theta Pi Fraternity where he gained the brothers he never had before.
Dick worked summers at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon where he met Gayle Osmond. They married in 1951 and spent 68 wonderful years together. Dick served as a cryptographer in the US Army Signal Corps and always said it was a great honor to serve his country. Dick worked at Western Savings & Loan then moved to Ogden where he became President of Ogden First Federal and served as President of both the Ogden Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ogden Golf and Country Club. After moving back to SLC, Dick worked for the State of Utah, where he had an opportunity to get out from behind a desk. Dick loved being outdoors, whether fly fishing, golfing, skiing, duck or pheasant hunting, playing tennis, camping, boating, or just sitting on a patio with a cocktail. He loved to travel and enjoyed many great trips internationally and in the states. Dick and Gayle enjoyed traveling with family members, with friends, and sharing many memorable trips and parties with Holladay Investors. They also spent lots of time with friends enjoying movies, great food, and many wonderful experiences.
Dick is survived by his wife Gayle, daughter Michelle (Michael), sons Scott (Lori) and David (Maura); and grandchildren Jordan (Maddie), Victoria (Parker), Miles and Gavin. Dick enjoyed life to the fullest and often quoted himself: "Not bad if you don't mind perfect!" His family agrees.
Dick felt that one of their greatest achievements as parents was seeing all three children graduate from the UofU. He donated his body to the University of Utah Medical School, and he preferred not to have a funeral. In lieu of services, a small gathering of Dick's friends and family will take place on Friday August 2 at the Alta Club from 4 to 6.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 31, 2019