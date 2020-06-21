1948 ~ 2020

Our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed from this earth far too early on June 12th, 2020, after a battle with declining health.

Richard was born August 31, 1948, to Marvin and Sherry Acey in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married the love of his life, Edith McCarty, on February 27th, 1970, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They had just celebrated their 50th anniversary with one last trip to Wendover.

Richard was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed skiing, motorcycling, golfing, hunting, fishing, camping and trap shooting. He was also a rock enthusiast and could spend countless hours in the Utah desert looking for geodes, sharks teeth, topaz or other mysterious items. Additionally, he loved exploring any and all remote areas of Utah, especially any ghost town he could find, even if the directions were handwritten on a napkin. Richard was very mechanically inclined and loved (or hated) restoring (working on) the latest Volkswagen Baja and tinkering with anything that was broken or needed to be tinkered with. The highlight of all of these activities was doing them with his family, which was his greatest enjoyment. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

Richard is survived by his wife, Edith; sons, Marvin (Kimberly) and Michael; grandchildren, Jordan Acey, Madison Acey, Brenden Acey and Kaytie Acey. He is also survived by Mike's ex-wife, Dorothy, and her partner, Branden.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Sherry Acey; his grandparents, Sanford and Sarah Ilene Allred; and his grandson, Jacob Acey.

Note from Edith: He was my best friend and my soul mate for 54 years. He loved me, he honored me, and was always there for me through all the good and the hard times of our lives. I always knew he had my back. He takes part of my heart with him.



