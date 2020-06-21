to MARY AN THE LAMBERT FAMILY TO ME HE WAS A GREAT LEADER HE TAUGHT ME A LOT WHILE I WAS IN THE SINGLE WARD BIG COTTONWOOD 17 WARD WE HAD GREAT LEADERS THERE IN THE BISHOPRIC i am am going to miss him may are heavenly father watch over you MARY AN THESE GREAT FAMILY YOU HAVE MY PRAYERS IS TO THESE FAMILY YOU WILL SEE HIM A AGAIN FAMILY ARE FOR EVER

GILBERT FORTUNE

Friend