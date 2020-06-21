Richard (Rick) Mehse Lambert
1944~2020 ~ "One of the Good Guys"
Holladay, UT-Our beloved husband, father, Papa, brother, and friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by his adoring family, in the early morning hours of June 11, 2020. Rick was born on March 12, 1944, in Salt Lake City to Louelna Mehse and Richard Vernon Lambert. Rick was a graduate of Bountiful High School and graduated from the University of Utah with bachelors degrees in political science and finance. He later received his MBA from the University of Utah School of Business. Rick was an avid Ute and held basketball and football season tickets for many years. Rick met his sweetheart, Mary Jensen, at a PiKap/Alph Chi exchange. They were married in 1968 and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple two years later. He always said it was the best decision he ever made. Rick was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many capacities. He loved serving as Branch President at the Decker Lake Youth Facility as well as numerous callings serving the youth and adults of his stake. Rick had a successful career in real estate and banking, working for several institutions including Zion's Bank where he headed the SBA department. More than anything, Rick loved spending time with his family and friends. He was happiest on the golf course, the ski slopes or enjoying endless days on his favorite fishing streams. He loved being "Papa" to his grandchildren. Together they hiked, biked, fished and golfed. Papa would even let them drive the golf cart. Rick had a heart of gold and befriended everyone he met. He was a loyal friend to so many and most of all a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He had left a void here on this earth but we can rest knowing he has been received into the loving arms of Father in Heaven, and reunited with his family and friends. Rick is survived by his wife, Mary; siblings, Judy, Bob, Joan, and Jerry; children, Rich (Sara) and Ryan (Jennifer); grandchildren, Mary, Owen, Maddie, Sophie, and Annie, and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, brothers-in-law, and dear friends. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private graveside service for immediate family at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery on June 22nd. Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/richard-rick-mehse-lambert/ A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Always remember: Be kind!
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.