Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St Therese Catholic Parish Hall
624 W. Lennox St (off Allen St)
Midvale, UT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Richard's home
8482 S. Redwood Rd
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Born 1/25/1959. Passed surrounded by family & friends at home 03/19/2019. Survived by wife Lydia, daughters Brittney, Aubrey, Harmony; 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson; parents Ollie Dean Espinoza(Joe), Nicolas Flores(Vi); siblings Ric(Patti), Robert(Rose), RoAnne(Mike); step-siblings Perry, Margaret, Joe-Jr., Jesse, Chris, Severo. Memorial gathering Apr. 26, 3-8pm, St Therese Catholic Parish Hall 624 W. Lennox St (off Allen St) Midvale, UT. Celebration of Life Apr. 27, 4pm at Richard's home 8482 S. Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84088. See Tribute online @ https://www.premierfuneral.com. Flowers & donations to help with cancer medical costs may be sent to Lydia Flores at their home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
