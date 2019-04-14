|
|
1959 ~ 2019
Born 1/25/1959. Passed surrounded by family & friends at home 03/19/2019. Survived by wife Lydia, daughters Brittney, Aubrey, Harmony; 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson; parents Ollie Dean Espinoza(Joe), Nicolas Flores(Vi); siblings Ric(Patti), Robert(Rose), RoAnne(Mike); step-siblings Perry, Margaret, Joe-Jr., Jesse, Chris, Severo. Memorial gathering Apr. 26, 3-8pm, St Therese Catholic Parish Hall 624 W. Lennox St (off Allen St) Midvale, UT. Celebration of Life Apr. 27, 4pm at Richard's home 8482 S. Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84088. See Tribute online @ https://www.premierfuneral.com. Flowers & donations to help with cancer medical costs may be sent to Lydia Flores at their home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019