Richard "Clint" Neve (Gramps)
1940 ~ 2020
Clint, 80, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Murray, Utah.
He was born on July 9, 1940 in SLC to William J Neve and Dorothy Tidwell.
Clint married Betty on July 14, 1959 in Salt Lake City.
Clint was an artist in many ways, mainly, but not limited to his unparalleled abilities in residential and commercial painting/design and building. Throughout his life he sought out any type of way he could insert himself in a building project of all kinds. He was always willing to help fix things for other people, even ones he didn't know. But there was no mistake to be made when it came to his two conditions. Rule #1: We do it my way, and Rule #2: It's not a good idea to not follow rule #1. Truth be told though, gramps was as selfless as you'd ever see. He never passed up an opportunity to help or support others. He grew up always dreaming of having a family, in which he could dedicate his entire life to. Although, he had a few hobbies, like: golf, bowling, and sports in general, his main focus was helping his kids and grandkids see their goals and dreams be realized. The love for his family was undeniable and unconditional. He never possessed much of worldly material things when it came to what he could give to his loved ones. However, if homemade salsa had a pricetag, it definitely would have read priceless. Through his homemade salsa that he so proudly divided amongst the family members, it put the famous and patented gramps-smile on his face. To those whom didn't know that smile, it was as special as the salsa itself, and somehow his chin would stretch for the stars with pride and happiness. His life and love were always portrayed through his family.
Clint will be lovingly remembered by his children, Doug (Barbara), Debbie (Larry).
Clint will also be greatly remembered by his five grandchildren, Letitia, Robert, Richard, Ryan, and Marissa. He also will truly be missed by his seven great grandchildren. Clint was predeceased by his wife Betty, father William J., mother Dorothy, and his siblings Cash Neve and Jim Neve.
A funeral service will be held in Clinton's honor on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6 pm-8 pm as a formal viewing at Goff Mortuary in Midvale. The following day on September 26th, 2020 the funeral will be held at Crescent 3rd Ward, Sandy from 12-2 pm and additionally, a final viewing at 11 am. www.goffmortuary.com