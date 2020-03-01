|
1937 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Richard Orr was born June 18, 1937 passed away peacefully at home on Feb 25, 2020 at age 82. Dick was born to Milton and Della Orr in Granger, UT. He was raised along with his 7 siblings in Granger and helped with the family feed mill. He went on to work in the family owned Bowling Center, spending his entire life working at Delton Lanes along with his 5 brothers and cousin Ron Warr.
He married Janet Dobbs in 1960 and they raised 5 kids together. He served 2 years in the Army stationed in Alaska. He loved spending time with his family camping, fishing, pheasant hunting and coaching his boys in baseball. He also enjoyed and was very good at bowling, billiards, working on motors, and tinkering on projects...he could fix most anything. In his later years he enjoyed playing softball winning a gold medal in the senior games in St. George. He loved spending time with his grandkids and supporting all their sporting events and interests. Dick was a loving, giving, caring, supporting person.
Survived by his loving wife Janet of 60 years, sisters Shirley Adamson and Susan Thorne. Children Todd (Gena), Wendy (Chad), Brian (Kami), Brad (Tonya), Mark (Erin), 15 grandkids, 8 great grandkids.
Preceded in death by his brothers Dean, Brent, Scott, Max and Gary.
Funeral services will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Viewings will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at the same location, and one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020