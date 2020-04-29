Home

Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Richard Peacock


1935 - 2020
Richard Peacock Obituary
1935 ~ 2020
Richard Marlow Peacock, Jr. passed away on April 24, 2020. Dick was born May 25, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah. His parents were Della Lucille Measom Peacock and Richard Marlow Peacock, Sr. He has one sister, Marlene who died on December 19, 1966.
Dick married Connie Kimball Peacock in Austin Texas on February 7, 1956.
Dick was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah and went to school there. He graduated from South High School where he was very active in sports. Dick also went to the University of Utah for one year but left and joined the army. He served in Korea and Texas. His service in Korea was with the Air Force.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings and was active in the church sports teams.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. Dick also loved all kinds of sports, but his real love was golf. He loved hunting, fishing and camping.
Dick worked for Mountain Bell and retired from there.
Dick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Connie, of St. George, Utah, his children: Kathie (Steve) Terry, Taylorville, Utah, Richard (Debby) Peacock, St. George, Utah, Karen (Marty) Nelson, West Jordan, Utah, Kristie (Tyrrell) Toone, St. George, Utah and Kimberlee Hannig,St. George, Utah. Dick is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and sister Marlene.
A viewing for family and close friends will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 5:00 - 7:00 at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street St. George, Utah.
Graveside service will be held at Friday May 1, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Dr. Salt Lake City, Utah with a family viewing from 10:30-11:45 prior to burial.
Due to Federal mandate regarding COVID-19, Spilsbury Mortuary is limiting physical attendance at the services and social distancing is implemented.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020
