Richard R. Russell

Richard R. Russell Obituary
1924 ~ 2020
Richard "Dick" Russell passed away Thursday, March 5th of natural causes. His was a life well lived. He clammed on Washington beaches; ate at Bessie B's Cafe near Seattle; rode a horse for a month down dirt roads in SLC; and was part of Athol Graham's race-team, in the attempt to break the land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats.
He served in Italy as part of his WWII army infantry experience. Upon discharge he completed a mechanical engineering degree at the University of Utah. Dick met and married the beautiful Bonnie Marie Edwards; a woman who lived life with verve and elan. Their marriage lasted the better part of 25 years before her passing. Also preceding Dick in death was son Kyle and daughter Robin Thompson (Cory).
He is survived by daughter Cindy Clark, (Kim), 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
His God was Nature. He loved - LOVED - the great outdoors (as his abundant photos taken by "dead-eye Dick" bears witness). He camped and fished with his buddies and family throughout the Western States, always certain to stop and enjoy every vista viewpoint.
Dick's most notable characteristics were honesty and loyalty. He accepted people as they are, and embraced difference completely devoid of moral judgment.
After Bonnie's passing, Dick was fortunate to meet Mary. After her passing, he met LeVerne; a relationship that lasted for years, before she, too passed away.
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to simply celebrate life and love ~ Smile at a stranger. Catch a fish. Play a game. Adopt a dog. Sing a song. Take a picture. Dance a jig. Share a bottle of wine, or pause and quietly listen to what there is to hear.
Thank you to all who knew and loved him.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020
