Richard Robins Tolman
1937 - 2020
Dr. Richard Robins Tolman passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Orem, Utah, age 82.
Born in 1937 to Dale and Dorothy Tolman. Grew up in Bountiful Utah. Graduated from Davis High School in 1955. Bachelor's and master's degrees from University of Utah. PhD from Oregon State University. Missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brazilian South Mission, 1958-1960. Married Bonnie Bjornn in 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple, parents to David, Alicia, Brett, and Matt.
Distinguished career in science and science education. Biological Sciences Curriculum Study (1969-1982). Professor and administrator at BYU (1982-2003), retired 2003. UVU professor (2003-2019), retired 2019.
Memorial service to be live-streamed Monday, June 29 at 11:00 am at https://tinyurl.com/cherryhillsouth. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Utah Valley University Science Education Scholarships. Details in full obituary.
Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
June 23, 2020
Brian Beadle
