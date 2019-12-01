|
|
Dr. Richard Sherman Uhl
1939 ~ 2019
Richard Sherman Uhl was born June 28, 1939 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to Gordon L Uhl And Katharine Jones Uhl. He grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and attended secondary school at Admiral Farragut Academy in Saint Petersburg, Florida. He then joined the Navy and served four years aboard the USS Independence. After being discharged from the Navy Richard Attended Palmer College of Chiropractic where he later returned as a professor. He moved to Rapid City, South Dakota after marrying Margaret Lee Bowser. Into this union was born Dawn, Erin and Heather. They were later divorced. He joined the LDS church in 1968 and moved to Utah. He married Colleen Anne Crouch in the Logan Temple on July 21, 1972. Together they had five children- Matthew, Melissa (Kim Heninger), Rich (Amy Leishman), Tim, and Joseph (deceased).
Richard practiced Chiropractic in Bountiful and in West Valley, Utah.
Richard was known for his love of people and friendly nature. He had a good heart and cared about other people often going out of his way to provide some small act of service. Richard loved missionary work and served several stake missions. He shared the gospel with as many people as he could.
He is survived by Colleen and his children and 15 grandchildren. We would like to thank Hospice, Welcome Home Assisted Living, and Heart Felt Home for their love and care for him during the past three years.
Services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Visitation from 9:00-9:45 am. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019