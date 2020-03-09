Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
1400 N. 400 East Bountiful
View Map

Richard Smalley


1938 - 2020
1938 ~ 2020
Bountiful, Utah-Richard "Dick" Smalley returned to the loving arms of his angel and sweetheart Charlene on March 4th 2020. Richard was born in Plainfield New Jersey in March of 1938 to Norman and Lois Smalley. He attended Rutgers University for a short time before enlisting in the Air Force where he served for 12 years during which time he was deployed as a radar technician during the Vietnam War. Shortly after his return, he moved to Salt Lake and graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Geography. More importantly, he met the love of his life, Charlene Silver, and they were married in the Salt Lake temple in 1971. Richard is survived by his sister Claire Hoskins, Sister-in-law Gabi Smalley, and his three children Scott (Tami) Smalley, Melanie (Kevin) Hauze, and Lori (Steve) Duffield. A viewing will be held at the Russon Brothers Mortuary at 295 N. Main Bountiful from 6 pm - 8 pm on Tuesday 3/10 and the funeral will be held at the LDS Chapel at 1400 N. 400 East Bountiful at 11:00 am on Wednesday 3/11. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 9, 2020
