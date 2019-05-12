Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Richard Stahura Obituary
Richard Stahura
"End of Watch" 5/8/19
Survived by his wife, Charlene; Sons: Dave (Pam), Mike (Steph), Doug, Rob, Jeff (Jen), Paul (Jess), Jason, Jared (Heidi), Tom (Mary), Steve, Pete (Kate), Becca; Brother, Mike (Barb); Sister, Diane (Ron), 51 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel; daughter, Kathy; and grandchildren, Ian and Sarah.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 West South Jordan Parkway. The family requests****NO FLOWERS**** but please wear something Red.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 12, 2019
