Richard Steven Borg

1949 ~ 2020

One of the most handsome, kindest, funniest and most gentle people anywhere has returned to his Heavenly Father. Richard Steven Borg passed away on August 2, 2020, in New York City after a lengthy and valiant struggle with Parkinson's and its side effects.

Richard was born July 12, 1949. in Salt Lake City to Douglas Borg, Sr. and Barbara Belle Lambourne Borg. He graduated from Highland High School in 1967, attended Westminster College for two years, and then graduated from the University of Utah in 1972 with a degree in Communications. Athletically, he was a receiver and defensive end on the varsity football team for both the Rams and the Griffins for two years each. He was also a terrific skier and taught skiing at Brighton Ski Resort.

Acting was always a passion for Richard, and he moved to New York City in 1972 to pursue a career as an actor and a model. He earned roles in several movies and was a regular on the soap operas "The Doctors" and "Edge of Night," but it was as a cast member in plays that he met and fell in love with actress Doris Gramovot. They appeared together in several productions and eventually tied the knot on New Year's Eve, 1979. They were married over 40 years and were the proud parents of daughters Abra and Jada.

Richard is survived by his wife Doris, daughters Abra (Dominic) Boero and Jada, both of New York, his sister Kathryn (Chuck) Schell of Salt Lake City, sisters-in-law Lenie Gramovot of New York and Susan Borg Arnold of Salt Lake City, and longtime friends Boyd Bryan (Moab) and Von and Patrice Whitby (Salt Lake), as well as five nieces/one nephew and one grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Doug, Jr., David and Jamie.

There will be no service for Richard in Salt Lake City. He was cremated in New York City. Above all, Richard was liked by everybody. His entire persona consisted of being kind to all, promoting love and caring between all of us, and never-ending peace throughout the world. In his memory, let us do our best to make him proud and his beliefs eternal. That would bring one of his infectious smiles forward every time.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Richard's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) an organization that Richard was very active in. The address is APDA, University of Utah, 201 Presidents Circle, SLC, Utah 84112

Fill not your hearts with pain and sorrow, but remember me in every tomorrow. Remember the joy, the laughter, the smiles. I've only gone to rest for a while.



