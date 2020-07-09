Richard Thomas Cloward
1940 - 2020
Richard Thomas Cloward, known as "Dick" to his friends was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He died at home on his 80th birthday. Born in Payson, UT to Beryldean and June Thomas Cloward on July 3, 1940, he was the oldest of four children; three boys and one girl.
Richard married his sweetheart, Sharon Foote, in 1963. They were blessed with five boys. His work-ethic was paramount and he taught his boys (and their neighbor friends) by example to take pride in their work. He loved a good project and regularly showed up at his boys' homes to help them. He enjoyed it and it showed.
Richard attended the University of Utah for four years, studying engineering, specializing in industrial engineering. He served in the Army from 1958 to 1961. He served on the missile base in Thule Greenland. This training provided the knowledge he needed for his career at what was then Hercules Aerospace, working there from 1962 - 1994. After retiring, he went to work for his son at Cottonwood Landscapes for 20 years.
He loved to camp, hunt, and fish with his family and friends. Richard breathed, slept, and ate hunting and fishing. He, along with another sportsman, formed the Utah Wildlife Leadership Coalition. He traveled the state recruiting sportsmen to the cause of improving wildlife habitats, and policies in Utah.
He is remembered for church service in the role of Webelos leader for more than a decade and Elder's Quorum President. He loved to serve and loved taking care of the widows in his neighborhood.
Dad loved to have fun. He could start and finish the best water-fights ever known, in the neighborhood, camping, and and even inside the house and from the rooftop! He loved to tease and taught his sons the art. To the chagrin of Mom, many family home evenings and family prayers ended in wrestling matches.
Richard was a beloved Grandpa. He loved to tease and play with the grandkids and share his bowl of popcorn with them sitting on his lap.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Brent. He is survived by his wife and sons: Dean (Tracie) of Rexburg, ID; David (Lisa) of Draper; Daniel (Melanie) of Riverton; Brian (Meredith) of American Fork; Nathan (Rachael), Cottonwood Heights; 17 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law: Karen Cloward, brother: Steven (Elaine), and sister: Karen (Michael) Daniels.
A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley (1007 W. South Jordan Parkway) on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 PM (Masks and social distancing requested). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the same location for close family. The service will also be streamed live and can be accessed through Jenkins-Soffe website (www.jenkins-soffe.com
). Interment at South Jordan Cemetery, 10630 S 1055 W, South Jordan at 11:30 am. Public welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Humanitarian Services.