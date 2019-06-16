|
Richard Thomas Perkins
3/26/1940 - 6/14/2019
Rick passed away peacefully from natural causes. Born to Helen and Richard Perkins in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is survived by his wife Denise; sisters, Margo and Annette; children, Paige, Michael, Nicole, Julie Anne, David, and Jimmy; five grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Rick's life will be held Monday, July 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, SLC, golf attire only please. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 3015 Creek Road on July 9 at 10:00 AM, interment to follow at Salt Lake City Cemetery. An extended obituary may be viewed and memories and photos shared with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 16 to July 7, 2019