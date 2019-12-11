Home

Nickle Mortuary
190 S Center St
Delta, UT 84624
(435) 864-3412
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nickle Mortuary
190 S Center St
Delta, UT 84624
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
3rd Ward LDS Chapel
197 S 300 W.
Delta, UT
View Map
Richard Thorpe Waddingham


1956 - 2019
Richard Thorpe Waddingham Obituary
Richard Waddingham
Feb. 4, 1956 ~ Dec. 8, 2019
Delta, UT-Richard Waddingham, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on December 8, 2019, at the age of 63, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Born February 4, 1956, to Thorpe and Norma Waddingham, he was the youngest of five children. Richard was married and sealed to Miriam Scott.
Richard is survived by his wife: Miriam; children: Jeremy (Karen), Bart (Jennifer), Harmony (Kent), Shantaye (Mike), Kaisha (Jon), Camille, Richard, Elise (Payton), and Randa Lynn; 18 grandchildren; siblings: Brent (Sherry), Dana, Lois (George), and Linda (Skip). He is preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren. How sweet a reunion that must have been. He will be so dearly missed.
Funeral Service: Friday, December 13, 11:00 am, at the Delta, Utah 3rd Ward LDS Chapel, 197 S 300 W. Viewings: Thursday, 6-8 pm, at the Nickle Mortuary, 190 S Center St, Delta; and Friday, 9:30-10:40 am, prior to service. Burial at the Delta City Cemetery. Online condolences and full obituary can be offered at www.nicklemortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
