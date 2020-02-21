Home

Aug 18, 1957 ~ Feb 17, 2020 (age 62)
Richard Jon Van Genderen, our dedicated brother, husband, father and papa, unexpectedly passed away on February 17, 2020, in his home, in Meridian, Idaho. Richard is survived by his brother: Chris Van Genderen (Megan) Ogden, Utah, wife: Laralee, Meridian, Idaho, and five children: Michelle Nielson (Thomas) Kuna, Idaho, Scott, Meridian, Idaho, Eric (Shalee) Kuna, Idaho, Kyle (Sara) Kuna, Idaho and Sean (Jennifer) Van Genderen, Greensboro, North Carolina. He is predeceased by his mother, Ursula Christine Krulls and father, Richard Anthony Van Genderen.
For Viewing and Service information and a tribute to Richard Van Genderen's life: https://www.relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Richard-VanGenderen
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020
