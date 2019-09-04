|
|
Richard "Dick" Vardell Bennett
November 16, 1942 ~
August 31, 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah -Richard "Dick" Vardell Bennett, 76, passed away August 31, 2019 surrounded by family following a brief battle with leukemia.
Dick was born on November 16, 1942 to Gloyde and Vard Bennett. He was raised in Magna, Utah and graduated from Cypress High School in 1961. Dick was the oldest of 7 siblings and was lucky enough to have many "Richards" uncles he also considered his older brothers.
Shortly after graduation, Dick proudly served his country in the US Air Force in Kansas City, Missouri.
Dick was a natural salesman with a strong appreciation for hard work. His career in the used truck industry was very successful, including being awarded "Dealer Member of the Year" by the Used Truck Association in 2012 and owning and operating Bennett's TruckSource until 2015.
On July 19, 1980 Dick married his love, Linda Griffith at their home in Taylorsville. Together, they raised two daughters, JoDee and Richelle and loved nothing more than family get-togethers with their grandchildren.
Dick enjoyed life, family and many friends. He was always there to brighten the lives of others with his warm and outgoing personality. His generous and kind spirit will live on in his children and grandchildren.
The Bennett family would like to thank the numerous friends, family and neighbors for the outpouring of love and support over these last few weeks.
Dick is survived by his beautiful wife, Linda; three daughters Sherri Stauth (Larry), JoDee Weis (Seth) and Richelle Howell (Robert); 6 grandchildren Anthony McKnight, Maddison Howell, Carson Howell, Bennett Weis, Graham Howell and Camden Weis; his siblings David Bennett (Debbie), Kelly Dangerfield (Kathy), Tom Dangerfield, Bonnie Wardle (Jay), Ted Dangerfield (Becky), Russ Dangerfield (Debbie), and Shellie Dorius (Deril). He is preceded in death by his parents Gloyde Dangerfield and Vard Bennett.
A visitation will take place Thursday, September 5 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Valley View Funeral Home (4335 West 4100 South). Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS church located at 9750 South 2200 West in South Jordan with visitation from 10:00 - 10:45.
The Bennett family kindly requests that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Ronald McDonald House of Salt Lake City in lieu of flowers.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019