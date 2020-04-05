|
Richard V. Morris Jr.
1919 ~ 2020
Richard Vaughn Morris Jr., aged 100, passed on March 29th, 2020 at Pacifica Senior Living Millcreek in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by his family. Born to Richard Vaughn Morris and Elnora Christina Rockwood on November 12th, 1919, Dick's interests and dedications were lifelong. He loved the mountains and the sea, and though he lived nearly all his life in Sugarhouse, he traveled the world. He joined Boy Scout Troop 56, earned his Eagle rank in 1934, at the age of 15, and would go on to act as Scout Master of the Monument Park 8th LDS Ward from 1960 to 1973. Known for leading camping and backpacking expeditions, he was awarded the Silver Beaver as a Scout leader. Dick was also part of Sea Scout Ship Stansbury #238, and held meetings aboard a mock ship in the Tribune Building. In 1941, he enlisted in the US Navy, and attended Aviation Radio School on North Island, San Diego Bay. He flew 46 combat missions in the Pacific and was discharged November 16th, 1945 as an Aviation Chief Radioman. Returning home, he married Dorothy Nebeker on January 8th, 1948. Devout members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, their marriage was solemnized on Oct. 14, 1977, in the Salt Lake Temple. Dick worked as a purchasing agent in the steel fabrication industry while raising a family. He was an avid sportsman and took up skiing, a passion he passed on to generations of his family and to others, working for years as an instructor with the Salt Lake County Ski School. He decided it was time to stop skiing at the age of 94. The water never left him, and in retirement he constructed a 26 ft sloop, the Kila Tu. Later in life, Dick was often asked about his navy service, but he always made sure to share his experiences rather than spin war stories. He volunteered 2700 hours at the Salt Lake County Veterans Affairs Hospital, serving his fellow veterans. Dick's wisdom was his own, never received, and he was a continual tinkerer, builder, and sculptor. He had little time for fools but reveled in the foolishness of his family as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is preceded in passing by Dorothy, and is survived by his brother Bob, sons Michael (Paula), Kim (Rheba), and Stuart (Sue), grandchildren Kelly, April (Alex), Raleigh (Kristen), Danny (Narda), Erin (Sigfredo), Rachel, Stacie (Dan), and Westley (Heather), and great-grandchildren Garret, Kaden, Dallin, Kennedy, Levi, Candice, Ayla, and Hilde Lynn. Dick touched many lives, and though he is gone, he will continue to touch many more. In consideration of the Covid-19 pandemic, a graveside service for immediate family was held Thursday, April 2nd, at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. A celebration of Dick's extraordinary life will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020