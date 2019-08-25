|
Richard W. Clayton
1947 ~ 2019
Our wonderful husband, father, and brother, Richard Winston Clayton, passed from this life on August 19, 2019 at his home in Sandy, Utah. Born November 7, 1947, in Salt Lake City to Archer Robert and Wanda Pack Clayton, he was raised in Centerville, Utah, and graduated from Viewmont High School in 1966.
Richard spent two years in Argentina as a missionary. Upon his return home, he was drafted and sent to Vietnam. He lived and slept in the jungle for a year, being exposed to Agent Orange, which was likely the cause of the glioblastoma brain tumor which ended his life.
In 1976 he married a widow, Jeanine Staker, who had two young children that he raised lovingly as his own. Two years later his own son was born, making the family complete.
Richard earned an accounting degree, and worked for the State of Utah for several years. He spent the past twenty-five years in the antiques and collectables business with his wife, having great adventures and making many friends and memories. He also loved hiking, bike riding, and shipping packages for his business. He could create, paint, or fix almost anything.
He is survived by his wife: Jeanine Price Staker Clayton; children: Lucas Clayton (Sandy, Utah), Amy Staker (Miami Beach, Florida), and Jeffery Staker (Salt Lake City, Utah); grandchildren: Chandler Gritton and Bailey Bunker; great-grandson: Daxton Lowe; siblings: Robert Clayton, Janet Plewe, Susan Rather, and Corliss Clayton; and wonderful cousins.
Richard was a kind and thoughtful human being, loved and respected by all who knew him. We will cherish his memory and love him forever.
A Celebration of His Life will be held Thursday, August 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 'The Atrium' at Western Gardens, 9201 South 1300 East, Sandy, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019