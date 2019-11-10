Home

Richard Walter Kirton Obituary
Richard Walter Kirton
1932 ~ 2019
Richard Walter Kirton passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family on November 6, 2019. Richard was born on August 17, 1932 to Joseph and Audrey Kirton. He was a lifetime resident of Draper and loved his community. He graduated from Jordan High School and served honorably in the US Air Force. Richard was sealed for all eternity to his sweetheart, LaVon Peck, on December 22, 1954 in the Logan Temple.
He taught by example the value of hard work, pursing interests in carpentry while working at Hill Air Force Base. He enjoyed hiking, was an avid fisherman and loved hunting and playing fast-pitch softball. But his main focus in life was the love and pride he had for his family.
Richard was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving the Savior faithfully throughout his life. He and his wife served in the Jordan River and Draper Temples for over 25 years.
Richard will be missed by his wife, LaVon; and children, Becky Cranney, Carrie (Rod) Backus, Richard (Polly) Kirton, Alan (Jana) Kirton, Vicki (Verl) Chidester, Tom (Tracie) Kirton, Lonie Carr, and Kevin (Kammi) Kirton; two sisters, Audrey Neilson and Peggy Evans; 31 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter Kristen Ann Kirton and his brothers, Joseph and John Kirton.
The family would like to thank the Intermountain Hospice Staff, especially Meghan and Bonnie, for their compassionate service for over a year.
The funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at the Draper 5th Ward, 1617 E. 12700 S., Draper. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, at the Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, as well as one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road, Sandy.
Although our father and grandfather has temporarily left us, our memories of him will continue to inspire us. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
