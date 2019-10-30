|
|
1941 ~ 2019
Richard (Buster) was born October 16, 1941 to James Wayne Cahoon and Betty Richards in St. George, UT. As a toddler, his family moved to Salt Lake City where he was educated, graduating from East High School. He was active in sports, a capella choir, and socializing. He served faithfully in the Central British Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dick graduated from the University of Utah with bachelor and LCSW degrees, working many years for the State of Utah, Department of Human Services. He pursued a lifelong interest in sports, becoming an excellent golfer and tennis player. He enjoyed hunting and travel. He developed and maintained close friendships.
He married Kathryn Schumann. They later divorced. He is survived by son, Adam (Stephanie), granddaughter, Avaleigh, daughter, Kate, and sisters, Nancy Sampson and Kathy Meredith (Jerry).
He died October 11, 2019. Memorial services will be held at the East Millcreek Second Ward Chapel, 3750 Hillside Lane on November 2 at 11:00, with visitation from 9:30 to10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019