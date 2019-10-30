Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
East Millcreek Second Ward Chapel
3750 Hillside Lane
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
East Millcreek Second Ward Chapel
3750 Hillside Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Cahoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Wayne Cahoon


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Wayne Cahoon Obituary
1941 ~ 2019
Richard (Buster) was born October 16, 1941 to James Wayne Cahoon and Betty Richards in St. George, UT. As a toddler, his family moved to Salt Lake City where he was educated, graduating from East High School. He was active in sports, a capella choir, and socializing. He served faithfully in the Central British Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dick graduated from the University of Utah with bachelor and LCSW degrees, working many years for the State of Utah, Department of Human Services. He pursued a lifelong interest in sports, becoming an excellent golfer and tennis player. He enjoyed hunting and travel. He developed and maintained close friendships.
He married Kathryn Schumann. They later divorced. He is survived by son, Adam (Stephanie), granddaughter, Avaleigh, daughter, Kate, and sisters, Nancy Sampson and Kathy Meredith (Jerry).
He died October 11, 2019. Memorial services will be held at the East Millcreek Second Ward Chapel, 3750 Hillside Lane on November 2 at 11:00, with visitation from 9:30 to10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.