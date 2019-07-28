|
Richard "Doug" Worsley
1939 ~ 2019
Richard Douglas "Doug" Worsley, of Temecula, California, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, peacefully at home, with his loving wife at his side. He was born on February 22, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he was raised by his parents, Wood and Adele Worsley. Doug graduated from Olympus High School and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Hawaii and a law degree from the University of Utah. Doug is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Teresa Mendoza-Worsley, and their son and daughter, Marco and Paola, and his first wife, Jill Worsley and their 3 sons, Roger, Stephen and Randall. He is also survived by his younger sister, Jan Cendese and her two sons, Alexander and Nicholas. Doug was a beloved grandfather to 9 children, each the source of immense pride for him. He was also affectionately called 'Uncle Doug' and 'Tio Douglas' by his nieces and nephews. In his youth, Doug was an avid tennis player, earning him the nickname "Ace" on and off the court. He was fond of spending time at the family cabin in Holiday Park, Utah, where he could be found fly fishing and enjoying Yellow Lake. Doug had a great love for his faithful black Labrador, Moriah, who loyally followed him until her last days on Earth. He was known for treating every person he encountered with decency and kindness, which came naturally to him. Quite simply, Doug was a selfless man with a heart of gold. His extraordinary yet quiet presence will be indescribably missed by his family and friends. A celebration of Doug's 80 years of life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests donations to the ().
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019