1951 ~ 2020
PRICE, UT-Our beloved husband, father and Grandfather Reid W. "Rick" Olsen, age 69, passed away March 19, 2020.
Rick was born on February 4, 1951 to Reid L. "Bill" Olsen and Lois Wilson Olsen in Standardville, Utah.
He attended Helper Central School, Helper Jr. High, graduated from Carbon High School in 1969 and the College of Eastern Utah in 1971. Rick subsequently graduated from Utah State University in 1973 earning a bachelor's degree in industrial technology.
Rick married the love of his life Shelly Ann Hatch on June 16, 1973 in Helper, Utah. Together they had three beautiful children, Jared Ray, Daniel Joseph and Jennifer Marie.
While attending CEU, Rick began employment with Hiawatha Mine. This was the beginning of his long career in the mining industry. Upon college graduation Rick went to work at US Steel Geneva Mine and Braztah Mining Co. In 1976, he took a job with Soldier Canyon Coal Company where he remained until April 2001 as the general mine manager. Rick was an integral part of opening the Dugout Canyon Mine in 2001 and remained the general mine manager until he transferred to Skyline Mine in 2005. In 2007, Rick retired from the mines and opened BODEC, Inc. an electrical contracting company. He retired in 2014.
Rick's true love of mining brought him many exciting opportunities. He traveled all over the world meeting with different corporations, speaking at mining conferences and conventions. He was a mining instructor for the College of Eastern Utah, and before retirement was the President of the Southeastern Utah Energy Producers Association.
Rick was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed big game hunting and fishing. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for restoring old cars.
Rick was a brilliant builder. His most prized possession was the cabin he built along with his sons and son-in-law. His cabin was his place of solitude and peace, spending countless hours building rock walls, landscaping and making his cabin a masterpiece.
Rick is survived by his wife, Shelly; one son and one daughter, Jared Ray Olsen, Salt Lake City, UT, Jennifer (Dennis) Davis, Moab, UT; mother, Lois Olsen, Ogden, UT; siblings, Ginger (Ernie) Miller, Syracuse UT, Steven (Gail) Olsen, Katy TX, Alan Bill (Deanna) Olsen, Delta, CO; three grandchildren, Jaxson, Riley and Delanie.
Preceded in death by his father Reid and son Danny.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Amanda Maestas for the hours of care she provided, Symbii Hospice, specifically Michaela, Alison and Candice and the wonderful staff at the Heirloom Inn.
As our husband, dad and grandfather, we bid you farewell with all the love in our hearts, until we see you again.
Rick's funeral service, which will only be for family and close friends, will take place Monday, March 23, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price. In accordance with recommended COVID-19 precautions, we urge those visiting Mitchell Funeral Home to practice safe social distancing measures. With that said, Mitchell Funeral Home will be open Sunday from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Public viewing Sunday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. and Monday one hour prior to service. Burial will be in the Mt. View Cemetery in Helper. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Rick online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020