|
|
Rick "Ricky" Turner
1981 ~ 2019
"Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." ~Dr. Seuss
On June 13, 2019, the world became a little less bright when our little brother Rick Turner lost his life. Ricky was born on March 30, 1981 to Frederick and Karen Turner.
Ricky's celebration of life will be as follows: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:00-2:00 p.m. at Tari's home, 3588 Lamplight Lane, Magna, Utah, Open House style. Come share memories. For full obituary visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019