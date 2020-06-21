Rick Wayne West
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rick Wayne West
1951 - 2020
Rick Wayne West, age 68, passed away on June 16, 2020, at his home in Taylorsville, UT. He was born on July 30, 1951 in Salt Lake City, UT to his parents Wayne and Betsy West. Shortly after graduating from Hillcrest High School, Rick served his country in the National Guard. He married Paula Christianson West on January 14, 1972, and they had 4 beautiful children. He is survived by his companion Terri White, daughter Allison Streames (Chris), son Cody West (Suzy), son Brandon West (Jamila), daughter Tahnee Heck (Steve), his 12 grandkids and siblings Don, Dean, and Cindy. A private service will be held with immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, our Dad would love for you to "take a hike"! Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved