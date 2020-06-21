Rick Wayne West
1951 - 2020
Rick Wayne West, age 68, passed away on June 16, 2020, at his home in Taylorsville, UT. He was born on July 30, 1951 in Salt Lake City, UT to his parents Wayne and Betsy West. Shortly after graduating from Hillcrest High School, Rick served his country in the National Guard. He married Paula Christianson West on January 14, 1972, and they had 4 beautiful children. He is survived by his companion Terri White, daughter Allison Streames (Chris), son Cody West (Suzy), son Brandon West (Jamila), daughter Tahnee Heck (Steve), his 12 grandkids and siblings Don, Dean, and Cindy. A private service will be held with immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, our Dad would love for you to "take a hike"! Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.