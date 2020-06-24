Rick Wilcox
Our goodhearted son, Rick Wilcox, 30, passed away June 6, 2020, in Lexington, KY. Rick was born January 25, 1990, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and grew up in Park City, Utah. He enjoyed family, lots of cousins from all around the west, friends and various activities including basketball and baseball.
Rick loved a wide range of music, vocabulary, trivia, movies, books, bookstores and making people laugh. He could ease tension with his dry wit and remarkable sense of humor. His friends called him a "no BS kind of guy."
After high school Rick lived in Los Angeles for about three years and then in Kentucky and Park City off and on since 2012. He made many friends and acquaintances over the years from all over the country who knew his kind heart, sweet soul and some of his ongoing health issues. Several of them shared their good memories and stories of Rick with us.
The full obituary and memorial service information can be found at Nelson Family Mortuary, Provo, Utah, and Care Cremation and Funeral Service in Lexington, Kentucky, where comments can be made. Thanks to the staff at both facilities for your assistance with this situation.
In honor of Rick, will you please consider a donation to one of the non-profits listed in the obituary or a local homeless shelter or animal shelter of your choosing?

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
