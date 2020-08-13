Ricky C Watson

1954 ~ 2020

Ricky C Watson (born December 20, 1954) passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family in Wanship, Utah on August 8, 2020. The monster that is ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) came uninvited into our lives and took our father in less than one year. Throughout his illness, our Pops never complained. He said that this experience would bring our family closer together. He was not wrong.

Rick always said he was made to work. He worked on many large construction projects throughout his career of 45 years. He built dams, pipelines, power plants, and freeways. If there was a particularly complicated project, Rick was the man for the job.

Being in the outdoors was not just a hobby, it was the place his soul resided. Hunting and fishing were his greatest passions. Every year, on the 3rd week in October, we knew Rick would be at an undisclosed location in the mountains hunting with his family. In the offseason, he loved digging in his impressive garden, boating, camping, and cooking dutchoven meals with his family. His best childhood days were spent in Midway, swimming at his beloved Grandma Flossie's and fishing with his father, brothers, and friends.

Rick showed love by serving others. Rick and Sharlene opened their hearts and home to cousins, foster children, neighborhood kids, and strangers in need. He also showed love by making scones every Sunday and sharing with the neighborhood. Rick was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had a deep faith in God and eternal families.

Rick is survived by the strongest wife of 44 years, Sharlene Knight Watson, his rockstar mother, Alene Watson, five siblings; Debra Pogue, Scott Watson, Pamela Carson, Cindy Higbee, and Rex Watson (and his cousin Steve Watson who is like a brother), Seven children; Eric Watson, Anne (Andrew) Bowden, April (Nathan) Guymon, Alisa (Danny) Watson, Janae (Trevor) Paciotti, Tyler Watson, and Rickie Amanda Watson. Rick and Sharlene have 13 grandchildren and one on the way.

Rick is preceded in death by his father Duane Watson, and the person he is most looking forward to being with again, his grandmother Florence "Flossie" (Blood) Watson.

Rick's outdoor memorial service will be held Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00pm at 550 Pine Canyon Rd. Midway, UT 84049. Due to Covid-19, there will be no viewing.



