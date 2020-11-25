1/1
Rilla Pickett
1933 - 2020
Rilla Irene Nilsson Pickett passed away on November 21, 2020. Her life was full of compassion, love, kindness and care to family and friends.
She was born on January 19, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her parents were Edwin L and Jessie Mabel (Chappell) Nilsson. She grew up in Salt Lake City, graduated from Granite High School and attended Boise State.
Rilla married Harlow Pickett December 4, 1952. They were blessed with five children; Marilyn Johnson; Harlow (Judy) Pickett III; Jay (Carolee) Pickett, Kelly (Matt) Anderson; Peggy (Gary) Mechling. And also survived by a sister Sylvia Golder.
She liked reading, camping, gardening and spending time with her family. Mom always had a positive attitude and a great sense of humor. She made everyone feel loved.
Rilla was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held multiple positions in the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and 5 sisters.
"To our sweet mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother - we love you dearly and will miss you so much. We look forward to the time that we can be together again."
Services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 12:00 PM with a viewing prior from 10:00 - 11:30 AM at Larkin Sunset Garden 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy Utah.
Funeral services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah. You may send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
NOV
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 825-2239
