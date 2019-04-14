|
|
1971 ~ 2019
Our beautiful Daughter, Mom, & Friend, Riquel left to sing and dance with the angels on March 27, 2019. She left from unknown causes. She was born July 19, 1971 to Larraine Brown and James R. Wynn. From the time she was young she loved to sing and dance. Music was a big part of her life. She was a skat kickin' 80's girl. Just give her a good juke box, a microphone and pool stick she was happy. She is an only child; her cousins were her playmates. She made lifelong friends who will forever miss her. She had a special bond with her Grandpa Brown (Gramps) who gave her a lifelong love for the Green Bay Packers (GO PACK GO!) while eating pickle, onion & mustard sandwiches. She cherished a memory with her father Jim of hiking the virgin river & and other parts of southern Utah. She learned to fish with her dad Glen and from then on loved to "Catch". She graduated from Cottonwood High. Worked for 20 years doing customer service in the printing and packaging industry. She leaves behind two children whom she loved very much. Her favorite song was "Wildfire". Held back by some of life's challenges she was never able to fulfill her dreams. Preceded in death by "Gramps & Honey" Brown, Grandpa Ed Wynn, Uncle Steve Wynn, her "Auntie" Marlene Brown, her "Sister" Maxine Ford, her good friend and father to her daughter, Charlie Frier. Survived by her Father Jim (Sheree) Wynn. Mom, Larraine (Glen) Kittle. Grandma, Barbra Wynn. Children, Blue and Jade Wynn. God Children, Amy and Ray Ford. Granddaughter Jamie-Lynn. Her Love & Best Friend Jeff Kerr. Friends Desiree, Cori & Stephanie. She will be greatly missed by many others. Never underestimate the damage that can be done by early and prolonged sexual child abuse. Mommas have "that talk" with your kids by three or four. They will understand. "Goodnight sweet child dream with the angels."
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019