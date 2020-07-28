1944 ~ 2020

Rita Boyer (aka Marguerite Knowley) died at her home on Friday July 24 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Salt Lake City, UT on November 29, 1944 to WWII veteran and pearl harbor survivor Sherwood John Knowley and her staunchly democratic mother and Star Wars fan Olive Oreta Rigby Knowley. Rita was the second of her nine siblings, and grew up essentially as the only girl until her much younger sister was born several years later.

As the only girl, she relished in the attention that she received, particularly from her grandparents William and Olive Rigby. Rita loved to perform and was a star within her dance studio, excelling at both tap and ballet.

During her high school years at Highland High, she was extremely popular and would often wax nostalgic about her adventures in dating; staggering several suitors on various nights of the week. Her father would make sure to flash the porch light upon her arrival home as a noticeable reminder that it was time to call it a night!

Following high school, Rita worked in various jobs to include ZCMI as well as a short stint in Southern California, before she was swept off of her feet by her first husband Yale D. Thomas. Once married, they headed out on the road while Yale built his trucking business, Yaleway transportation, living a life of adventure. Rita also enjoyed being a step-mom to Yale's sons Yale Scott, Chad Ray and Troy Parker. Although the love affair ended, Rita and Yale remained close friends.

Rita married her second husband Frank Boyer in 1992. Frank was the beloved owner of Francescos in West Valley and the couple worked together at the restaurant until deciding to close the establishment and retire. When they weren't at Francescos you could often find them in Palm Springs where they maintained a second home and loved to escape the Utah winter.

Always fabulous, you could count on Rita to be the most stylish woman in the room. As well she loved interior design and decorating. Rita also loved music and performing arts along with old movies, classic novels and her dogs.

Rita is survived by five siblings: John Knowley, Scott Knowley, Mark Knowley, Kent Knowley and Richard Knowley; her two daughters: Courtney Thomas and Sascha Alexandra Jarrard; her step sons: Scott Thomas and Troy Thomas along with six step grandchildren: Tosh, Monica, Brandon, Sheltcey, Ashley and Alex.

Rita will be missed and our hope is that she is at peace and has found solace in joining those who preceded her in death including her parents, her three siblings: David, Elizabeth and Luke, her stepson Chad and her two dogs.

A socially distanced celebration of life will be held at Murray Park, Pavilion 4 (406 E Vine Street) on Wednesday July 29th from 5-7:30. Light refreshments will be served. Although Rita would have been dressed to the nines, we would prefer to keep this casual and comfortable. Come in your park attire and we will remember and reminisce.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ballet West or The Dacshund Rescue of Utah.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store