Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Condie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Jensen Condie


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Jensen Condie Obituary
Rita Jensen Condie
Aug 5, 1931 ~ Oct 15, 2019
Rita was born and raised in Brigham City, Utah. She then headed to the big city, Salt Lake, where she met Dick; they were sweethearts for the next 60 years. Together they raised 3 children: Robyn, Vance and Lisa. Rita and Dick were members of Willow Creek Country Club's community for 45 years, she golfed almost daily into her 70's and shot her best round of 84! They traveled together; including the 1968 Olympics; and had many more journeys along the way. She shared this love with her family and encouraged her children to study outside of Salt Lake City and to always travel, making sure they had her encouragement and support on every adventure.
Rita was always creating Joy for herself, her friends, and her family. She created the most festive, elfing filled, and joyful, reunion every Christmas for a family that continued to explore the country, bringing them home from: California, Montana, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Wyoming and New York City. She loved the Big Apple.
She adored her grandchildren, always growing and learning along with them. Nutrition, crosswords, and weight training with Justin. Lauren indulged her passion for all things fashion, and Rain brought her a final passion, soccer. Rita was a faithful supporter of Liverpool and Williams College, as "red - and now purple - is always best".
Rita delighted in poetry, and there is a piece of the poem, All to Myself (Nesbit), that always reminded Rita of her mom. The poem is also a memory of our mom.

All to myself I think of you,
Think of the things we used to do,
Think of the things we used to say,
Think of each happy, bygone day;
Sometimes I sigh and sometimes I smile,
But I keep each olden, golden while
All to myself.

Rita attended, and edited the paper, at Box Elder High School. She was a Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Utah where she graduated with a degree in business.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share you photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now