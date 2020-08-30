Rita Marie Benoit Kroon
1937 ~ 2020
Rita Marie Benoit Kroon, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on August 25, 2020 from Alzheimer's at the age of 82. Born September 10, 1937 in Denver, Colorado, her parents, Jack and Edna Merchant, raised her in the Pacific Northwest, where she graduated from Columbia High School in Richland, Washington in 1955. She would meet a young soldier serving in the Army that same year, Duane Kroon, and they married December 31, 1955, eventually relocating to his home state of Utah to raise their family.
Graveside services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lake Hills Memorial Cemetery, 10055 South State Street, Sandy, Utah. For a complete obituary or to leave condolences, please visit www.MemorialUtah.com
.