Rita Kroon
1937 - 2020
Rita Marie Benoit Kroon
1937 ~ 2020
Rita Marie Benoit Kroon, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great­ grandmother passed away on August 25, 2020 from Alzheimer's at the age of 82. Born September 10, 1937 in Denver, Colorado, her parents, Jack and Edna Merchant, raised her in the Pacific Northwest, where she graduated from Columbia High School in Richland, Washington in 1955. She would meet a young soldier serving in the Army that same year, Duane Kroon, and they married December 31, 1955, eventually relocating to his home state of Utah to raise their family.
Graveside services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lake Hills Memorial Cemetery, 10055 South State Street, Sandy, Utah.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Guest Book

