River Samuel Swift
2005 - 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our son, grandson, uncle, cousin, and friend River Samuel Swift. Born November 11, 2005 died September 10, 2020 from causes associated with teenage depression. River was the light of our lives but fell to the darkness of our times.
River was born with a few medical issues but after a couple of surgeries put them behind, he raced on with life.
River was an active in Silhouette Shooting Sports and many outdoor activities. River loved fishing, boating, ATV's, Tractors and anything to get outside as in working around the yard, and his pets.
River is survived by his parents, Mary Elizabeth Nash Jones and Russell Jones, brothers Jimmy (J.R.) and Seth, sisters Mekayla and Taylor. Grand Parents Jeff & Jody Nash, Jesse and Mary Layton and Uncle to Noah, and many other family members. Our family humbly requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the River Swift Memorial Fund at Vectra Bank.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
We are so extremely sorry for your loss.
May God Bless you all and know we are here for you, today, tomorrow, and always ❤.
Sherry and Jerry Prince
Friend
September 19, 2020
I didn’t know him.
But I know of the heartbreak he left.
I never saw him.
But I saw the memories forever to be kept.
I’ll never know why.
I’ll never know how.
Sorrow laces my cry,
As my heart quivers with a bow.
I never knew you.
But I knew you were human like me.
Never knew your favorite color.
But your importance was plain to see.
Never knew your mother or father,
Or a childhood nickname as it be.
But I did know you were someone.
Someone like me.
So when I imagine a grave,
where flowers once stood.
My heart howls and sobs.
And breaks in a way one never should.
When I see that family,
standing, missing that one major piece.
My soul deflates,
My hope begins to cease.
Yes, I never knew him.
But in ways, I do now.
I know he was a kid like me,
He suffered and never found a way out.
His cry of silence,
crashed into my whole world.
And by unknown science,
I knew this boy. I knew of the love and grief he unfurled.

I know words cannot express what sorrow you are feeling. What hurt. But understand, I believe he is better now. Happier. And I hope after some time you believe that too. I hope you believe God made him better. My heart goes out to you, and your family River.
September 18, 2020
Baby brother I Love you more than words could ever explain I miss you so much baby brother ❤
Mekayla Lujan
Sister
September 18, 2020
I miss my brother so much, I remember a long time ago he threw a grape into the ceiling fan. And then ran away in his boxers laughing because he thought it was so funny I will always think of him when I see grapes I love you brother forever and always.
Jinna swift
Sister
September 18, 2020
Heather Holcomb
September 18, 2020
River was such a great kid, I enjoyed having him on my bus. Never a dull moment with River, he always had me laughing. I will miss him dearly he was loved so much! My thoughts and prayers are with his family
LeighAnn Dollar
Friend
September 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
