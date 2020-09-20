I didn’t know him.

But I know of the heartbreak he left.

I never saw him.

But I saw the memories forever to be kept.

I’ll never know why.

I’ll never know how.

Sorrow laces my cry,

As my heart quivers with a bow.

I never knew you.

But I knew you were human like me.

Never knew your favorite color.

But your importance was plain to see.

Never knew your mother or father,

Or a childhood nickname as it be.

But I did know you were someone.

Someone like me.

So when I imagine a grave,

where flowers once stood.

My heart howls and sobs.

And breaks in a way one never should.

When I see that family,

standing, missing that one major piece.

My soul deflates,

My hope begins to cease.

Yes, I never knew him.

But in ways, I do now.

I know he was a kid like me,

He suffered and never found a way out.

His cry of silence,

crashed into my whole world.

And by unknown science,

I knew this boy. I knew of the love and grief he unfurled.



I know words cannot express what sorrow you are feeling. What hurt. But understand, I believe he is better now. Happier. And I hope after some time you believe that too. I hope you believe God made him better. My heart goes out to you, and your family River.